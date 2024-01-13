BLM announces new winter public use cabin rental in Coldfoot





FAIRBANKS, Alaska —The Bureau of Land Management announced this week there will be a new BLM Public Use Cabin for rent in Coldfoot beginning in the winter of 2024 – 2025. The Coldfoot Cabin, located at Mile Post 175 along the Dalton Highway, is currently used administratively during the summer months and will be made available for rent as a public use cabin during the winter months.

“We are excited to establish the Coldfoot Cabin as the first of the proposed public use cabin system on the Dalton Highway,” said Acting Field Manager Bill Hedman. “The Coldfoot public use cabin will support unique winter experiences on public lands in the Arctic.”

Coldfoot is a hub for services year-round with increasing winter tourism. The opportunity to experience the Arctic during winter and view the aurora borealis attracts increasingly more visitors from around the world. The Coldfoot Cabin will expand the public’s winter opportunities to enjoy public lands along the Dalton Highway.

The Coldfoot Cabin is a cedar log cabin that is 20 feet wide by 20 feet wide. It can sleep up to six adults and will be equipped with a cook stove, lantern and electric lights, wood stove with a supply of wood, cooking counter, bunk beds, and an outhouse. Users supply their own water, toilet paper, and propane canisters for use with the stove or lantern. If desired, users can bring a generator to run the electric lights and outlets.

The cabin rental fee will be $42 a night, as outlined in the Dalton Highway Recreation Site Business Plan. These fees and other recreation site fees collected along the highway allow the BLM to meet current and future maintenance and improvement costs. All site fees stay local and are used only in ways that benefit Dalton Highway recreation. The Coldfoot Cabin rentals will be managed through recreation.gov , beginning the winter of 2024-2025. For questions and further information please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner Stephen Taylor at sctaylor@blm.gov or (907) 474-2200.

-BLM-



