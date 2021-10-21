BLM Announces Winter Fortymile Federal Subsistence Caribou Hunt Dates and Harvest Limit





FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office, under authority delegated by the Federal Subsistence Board, after consulting with the National Park Service, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Eastern Interior Regional Advisory Council, will open caribou hunting on federal public lands in Units 20E, 25C, and 20F East of the Dalton Highway and South of the Yukon River on October 27, 2021 to provide opportunities for federal subsistence users.

The harvest limit for the federal subsistence hunt is two caribou. That limit applies to the entire regulatory year and is not additive to other federal or state hunts. The hunt opens 12:00 a.m Oct. 27, 2021 and closes 11:59 p.m. March 31, 2022. Federally qualified subsistence users participating in the hunt must obtain an RC867 joint State/Federal registration permit issued by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G).

Registration permits for RC867 are available online at hunt.alaska.gov and at ADF&G offices in Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Tok, Anchorage, Douglas, and Palmer, as well as from vendors in Eagle, Central and Tok. Hunters should review the RC867 permit conditions.

Successful hunters must report their kills within three days online at hunt.alaska.gov, by phone at (907) 883-2971, or in person at the ADF&G office in Tok. Hunters who report by phone must also mail their permit reports or drop them off at the Tok ADF&G office. Unsuccessful hunters must return their reports to the Tok office or report online at hunt.alaska.gov by April 15, 2022.

BLM-administered lands in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area are generally closed to the use of motorized vehicles other than snowmachines after Oct. 15. Digital maps for hunters are available at www.blm.gov/maps/georeferenced-PDFs and labeled Game Unit 25C Steese and White Mountains Area: Fortymile Caribou Hunt Access for Winter (Oct 15 -April 30).

The BLM digital maps show a user’s location through an application on smart phones or tablets, even in areas where cellular service is not available. The BLM digital maps need to be downloaded prior to leaving cell phone range.

Information and updates on the RC867 caribou hunt are available on the Fortymile Hotline at (907) 267-2310. When the State of Alaska portion of RC867 is open, all Alaska residents may hunt on federal and non-federal land.

For additional information, contact the Fairbanks District Office from 7:45 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 907-474-2200 or 1-800-437-7021.

###



