BLM extends summer off-highway vehicle limitations for the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area





Lack of adequate snow cover extends summer limitations through October

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Due to the lack of adequate snow cover in the White Mountains National Recreation Area and Steese National Conservation Area, the summer off-highway vehicle (OHV) limitations will remain in effect until October 31.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we transition to winter,” said Tim Hammond, Eastern Interior Field Office manager. “Snow cover is not expected to reach the target depth of 6 inches prior to the established October 15 summer-to-winter transition date. By extending the summer OHV limitations, we aim to allow the continued use of wheeled vehicles that are prohibited under the winter OHV limitations.”

Winter use trails and areas will remain closed until the end of the month. An opening will be announced if target snow cover depths are reached sooner.

With the RC867 winter caribou hunt opening later this month, the BLM’s georeferenced PDF map for GMU25C Fortymile Caribou Hunt Access for Summer is a good resource to understand the summer OHV limitations for the areas affected by the extension.

For more information contact the Assistant Field Manager, Levi Lewellyn, at 907-474-2344.

