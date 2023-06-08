BLM issues fire restrictions to protect properties and residences north of Fairbanks





The fire prevention order is in effect until October 31 unless rescinded

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Fairbanks District issued a fire prevention order prohibiting campfires, fireworks and explosives on federal lands in a fire-prone area of black spruce near Fox, Alaska, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) facility site on the Steese Highway. The order into effect at midnight Wednesday and will last until October 31 or until the order is rescinded.

The fire prevention order is to ensure public safety and protect nearby property and residences north of Fairbanks, Alaska, in the Gilmore Trail and Brier Road area. This is the sixth consecutive summer the fire order has been used to restrict open fires in this area after numerous unattended bonfires led to concerns that an escaped fire could threaten local residences, as well as the NOAA facility on Gilmore Creek.

To further reduce the threat of wildfire, homeowners can take effective measures to protect their homes and property. The Firewise Alaska pocket guide provides ways for you to protect your Alaska home from burning and how to create your family’s safety plan. If you see an uncontrolled fire or significant smoke in your neighborhood, report it immediately by dialing 1(800) 237-3633 or 911.

For more information about this order, including the public lands involved, contact Willie Branson at (907) 474-2226 or wbranson@blm.gov. For information on fire restrictions in Interior Alaska and statewide, contact the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center at (907) 356-5511 or visit akfireinfo.com. The BLM Alaska Fire Service website also includes a list of current fire restrictions for BLM-managed public lands in Alaska.

-BLM-



