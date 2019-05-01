BLM Seeks Nominations to Resource Advisory Councils

- Home
Agency seeks broad spectrum of nominees to help improve public lands management nationwide
ANCHORAGE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on 31 Resource Advisory Councils (RACs) nationwide, including five vacancies in Alaska. These citizen-based committees assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains 38 such advisory committees formally chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act (FLPMA) across the West. Of those committees, 31 are RACs and the remainder site or subject-specific Advisory Councils. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
“It’s a significant tool for BLM leadership that helps us gain insight from a broad range of stakeholders and users of BLM-managed public lands in Alaska,” said BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett.
RACs are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in communities served by the Bureau, providing advice and recommendations on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, mining, and noxious weed management.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of Alaska where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
BLM Alaska has positions open in the following categories:
As published in a notice in today’s Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 45 days (until June 14, 2019). For more information, please contact Jim Hart at (907) 271-3130 or jehart@blm.gov.