Bodi, Suydam Taken into Custody by Anchorage Police after Fleeing Kodiak Island

Alaska Native News on Jan 8, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that the two Kodiak Burglary/Assault suspects, 37-year-old Benjamin Bodi and 39-year-old Summer Suydam got as far as Anchorage before they were taken into custody. The two were arrested on Wednesday afternoon by Anchorage police.

Anchorage police say that upon contact, Bodi attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Kodiak SDEU/HIDTA assisted in the location and apprehension.

It was on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve that the homeowner, whose house was being burglarized by the suspects that were later identified as Bodi and Suydam, arrived home and interrupted the burglary that was in progress. The victim said that he and one other person arrived to find the door to the house pried open. When the homeowner entered the residence, he was hit with the butt end of a rifle by Bodi and a struggle broke out. During the struggle, one shot was fired.

After the struggle, Bodi and Suydam fled the location on foot.

During the investigation, Bodi and Suydam were identified as the suspects. Troopers would also find out that the duo boarded the ferry on New Years Day and traveled to the Kenai Peninsula.

After consultation with the Kodiak District Attorney, troopers charged Bodi with Attempted Murder, Robbery, Assault II X 3, and Burglary. Suydam was charged with Robbery, Assault III, Burglary, and Violating Conditions of release.

The investigation is continuing.