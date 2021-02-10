Bomb Threat Delays M/V LeConte Sailing







Law enforcement takes unidentified individual into custody, determine there is no bomb threat.

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – Around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the AMHS Auke Bay terminal in Juneau, Alaska, an unidentified man driving a Toyota Tundra truck at high speeds bypassed the staging line and boarded the car deck of the M/V LeConte. The vessel was ready to load passengers and vehicles for the scheduled sailing to Pelican.

The following are approximate times of the of the incident as it unfolded and the response:

6:20 a.m. – Crew and shore side leadership were informed of the initial incident. The truck bypassed the purser without checking in and at high speeds, nearly colliding with another vehicle and container. Once the truck was stationary, an unidentified man, later confirmed to be unticketed, exited the vehicle and was heard by crew “muttering about a bomb and firearms” while trying to get back into the vehicle he had seemingly locked. Crew backed immediately away and executed the response plan to secure vessel and make a plan to evacuate any personnel and passengers.

6:35 a.m . – Juneau Police Department arrived on the scene and eventually removed the unidentified man from the scene, taking him into custody. JPD conducted a sweep of the truck and determined there were no immediate threats. From that information the Captain of the M/V LeConte notifies personnel to stay aboard the vessel, halting their evacuation.

6:45 a.m. – U.S. Coast Guard is notified of the situation and deploys assistance.

7:30 a.m. – Tow truck arrived to remove Toyota Tundra, waiting for animal control to come assist with a dog in the vehicle left by the unidentified driver who was taken into custody.

8:00 a.m. – Truck was towed off the vessel.

8:13 a.m. – U. S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement team arrived to the vessel to initiate an investigation and sweep the area for any ongoing or unidentified threats.







The M/V LeConte has since been cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard after a security sweep was completed. The vessel had 9 bookings for passage to Pelican – 8 vehicles and 7 people. Those bookings will be rescheduled for those still wishing to sail to Pelican on Saturday, February 13. The normal compliment of crew aboard the M/V LeConte is approximately 23.

Law enforcement may have additional information to share as it becomes available.

