Both Stabbing Suspects Identified and Arrested in Thursday’s Fourth Avenue Stabbing

Alaska Native News Oct 8, 2018.

Anchorage police released the identity of the second of two stabbing suspects as 21-year-old Kevin Dempsey. The name of the first suspect, 19-year-old Donald Sparks was released shortly after his arrest on Thursday night.

Dempsey was arrested near 7th and C Street on Saturday. The investigation found that Dempsey and Sparks had walked up to a group gathered outside of the Panhandle Bar on Fourth Avenue on Thursday night and soon got into a fight.

Both suspects pulled knives and stabbed two male victims. One was stabbed in the upper body, and the other in the lower body.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.







Sparks was immediately located and taken into custody.

Both suspects were remanded to the Anchorage Jail on multiple charges that include Assault II, APD reports.