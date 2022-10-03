Boy Waist-Deep in Mud on Matanuska Mudflats Rescued by Troopers and Rescue Team Saturday





Wildlife troopers were alerted to a boy in need of immediate assistance a mile and a half below the Glenn Highway bridge near the Matanuska River early on Saturday afternoon and troopers as well as the Mat-Su Emergency Services Dive Rescue Team rushed to the scene.

The call into dispatch reported a boy stuck in the mud on the mudflats at 12:51 pm. Upon arrival, the juvenile was up to his waist in the mud and unable to extricate himself. Rescuers worked through the afternoon and “With the use of portable water pumps responders were able to safely extract the juvenile around 4:30 pm,” troopers reported.

The boy was transported to the Mat-Su area hospital via DPS HELO 3 for treatment of minor injuries then released.



