Brandon Matoomealook Apprehended by K9 Ray in Stolen Vehicle Investigation





At 08:53 AM on May 9, 2023, a 2021 white van was reported as stolen from a business parking lot on the 4300-block of Lake Otis. The unoccupied vehicle was left running with the keys inside when it was taken. A locate for the vehicle was aired over the radio. Shortly thereafter citizens began calling Dispatch regarding a van being driven recklessly. The van description given by each of the callers matched the stolen vehicle.

Officers located the occupied stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful in getting it stopped. Through the investigation it was determined the stolen van was being driven by 28-year-old Brandon A. Matoomealook. A computer check revealed Matoomealook had an outstanding felony warrant for Assault III and a misdemeanor warrant for Assault IV and Violate Conditions of Release. Due to his actions that morning another felony warrant was obtained for Vehicle Theft I, Theft I, Fail to Stop, and three counts of Violate Conditions of Release.

At 1:52 PM APD Dispatch was advised that Alaska State Troopers were following the stolen vehicle into Anchorage from the Valley. Ultimately AST discontinued their pursuit; APD officers saw the van being driven inbound on the Glenn Highway by Matoomealook. Matoomealook took the Muldoon exit and drove down a dirt road between Bartlett High School and the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Officers blocked in the van with their patrol vehicles; Matoomealook fled from the van on foot. Officers gave Matoomealook a K9 warning which he initially complied with by lying down on the ground. Matoomealook then stood back up in an attempt to run. K9 Ray was deployed; the K9 contacted Matoomealook on the left side of his body and took Matoomealook to the ground. Matoomealook continued to fight officers until they were able to place him in handcuffs.

Matoomealook was transported to a hospital for treatment of the dog bite. Afterwards he was remanded at the Anchorage Jail for his outstanding warrants. He was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest, two counts of Fail to Stop, and Violate Conditions of Release.

Neither K9 Ray nor any of the involved officers were injured.

