Breaking: Representative Nick Begich Voted to Gut Medicaid, Jeopardizing Health Care for Tens of Thousands of Alaskans





Anchorage, AK – Tonight, Nick Begich joined his colleagues in the House of Representatives in voting for a budget resolution that slashes Medicaid funding by nearly $1 trillion—all to give tax breaks to billionaires.This budget resolution paves the way for even deeper cuts of up to $2 trillion, threatening the health care of tens of millions of Americans.

Medicaid is a cornerstone of our health care system, providing coverage to 72 million Americans, including 250,000 Alaskans. Begich’s vote to cut Medicaid would have devastating consequences for low-income seniors, children, veterans, people with disabilities, and families caring for their loved ones. Across party lines, Americans oppose these cuts, and polling shows that a majority believe the government should invest more in health care—not take it away. Protect Our Care is continuing its “Hands Off Medicaid” campaign to fight back, including launching ads in 10 key House districts.

In response, Protect Our Care Alaska Director Amber Lee issued the following statement:

“Representative Nick Begich is turning his back on Alaskans and voting to take away their health care to benefit billionaires and big corporations. No matter where they live or what party they belong to, Alaskans need Medicaid for critical health coverage. Voters overwhelmingly reject these cuts, and those who support them will be held accountable. This fight is far from over.”

Americans across party lines oppose cuts to Medicaid, and polling finds that a majority of Americans think the government should spend more on health care — not less.

REPORT: The War on Health Care: Medicaid Cuts for Millions, Tax Cuts for the Ultra-Wealthy

By The Numbers:

The cuts will put health care at risk for 250,000 Alaskans, including: 13,000 seniors 100,000 children 65,400 non-elderly Alaskans of color 132,800 women 15,000 people with disabilities





The proposed cuts will create at least a $115 million hole in Alaska’s budget annually to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations.



