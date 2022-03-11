Brent Sass wins The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award

Veteran musher Brent Sass (bib #27), of Eureka. Image-Iditarod.com
Anchorage, Alaska – Veteran Iditarod musher Brent Sass (bib #27), of Eureka, Alaska, is the first to arrive at the Ruby checkpoint at 5:57 a.m. today with 13 dogs in harness.

In doing so, Sass claims The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award. The award consists of a five-course gourmet meal prepared by The Lakefront Anchorage executive chef Mark Castillo.

The menu consists of an appetizer of pan-seared blackened shrimp served with mango chutney and cucumber. To warm up the musher from the trail, a reindeer minestrone soup with crostini bread follows the starter. Next, is an iceberg wedge lettuce salad served with bacon, apple, blue cheese crumbles, and dried cranberries. The entrée is an 8 oz. seared beef tenderloin wrapped in bacon with sides of asparagus, baby carrots, fingerling potatoes, and a red wine mushroom sauce. For dessert, Sass will indulge in a trio cheesecake bar with strawberry sauce.

Sass also receives an “After Dinner Mint” of $3,500 in one-dollar bills along with a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award will be re-presented to Sass at a later date.  

