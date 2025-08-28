Brian Steven Smith Convicted of Four Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor









(Anchorage, AK) – On Friday, an Anchorage jury convicted 34-year-old Brian Steven Smith of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

On Aug. 30, 2020, an 11-year-old girl called 911 to report that Smith, had been sexually abusing her for a long time. Smith confessed to the sexual abuse and admitted that he had started abusing her when she was four years old.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julia McCartney of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office and Assistant Attorney General Amy Wang of the Office of Special Prosecutions, with Paralegal Daira Pico of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department Detective Shawn Davies.

Smith is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 12, 2025. Mr. Smith will face a minimum sentence of 32.5 years and a maximum sentence of 99 years.

CONTACT: Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop at (907) 269-6300 or brittany.dunlop@alaska.gov or Assistant District Attorney Julia McCartney at (907) 269-6300 or julia.mccartney@alaska.gov.

