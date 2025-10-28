Martin Komok Sentenced to 99 Years for Sexual Assault





(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Pro-Tem Michael Spaan sentenced Martin Komok, 42, to serve 99 years and one day in jail for two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

The sentencing hearing followed a June 2025 jury trial where the evidence showed that on Feb. 12, 2024, Komok sexually assaulted his girlfriend while she was asleep at her apartment in the early hours of the morning. When confronted, he confessed to the conduct to her, and later to law enforcement. He admitted that this was not the first time that he had engaged in this conduct and that he had previously sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping in the months prior.

At the time of the sexual assault, the defendant was on felony probation based on a 2010 conviction for Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The defendant had an additional prior conviction of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree in 2005. Because the jury found that the defendant had these two prior sexual felony convictions, Mr. Komok’s minimum presumptive sentence on each count was 99 years.

Judge Spaan found the presumptive sentence of 99 years to be appropriate based on the defendant’s history of sexual violence going back multiple decades. He also found that Komok had minimal prospects for rehabilitation.

Assistant District Attorneys Julia McCartney and Andrew Wright of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, with the assistance of Paralegals Robyn Denny and Aryel Dilley. Anchorage Police Department Detective Calvin Chinnis investigated the case.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wright at (907) 269-6300 or andrew.wright@alaska.gov or Assistant District Attorney Julia McCartney at (907) 269-6300 or julia.mccartney@alaska.gov.