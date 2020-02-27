Bristol Bay Organization’s Oral Arguments in EPA Bristol Bay Protections Lawsuit to Begin March 2

ANCHORAGE, AK – Bristol Bay organizations will participate in oral argument as the next step in the lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for arbitrarily withdrawing protections for the region’s fishery.
Judge Sharon Gleason will hear presentations about whether the case will move forward at 10 a.m. on March 2 at the James Fitzgerald Federal Courthouse in downtown Anchorage.
The Bristol Bay Defense Alliance, comprised of Bristol Bay Native Association, United Tribes of Bristol Bay, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, Bristol Bay Reserve Association and Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency in October on behalf of the residents and fishermen who rely on the Bristol Bay fishery. They were later joined by other groups in Alaska and nationally.
The people of Bristol Bay and its commercial fishermen continue to work collectively to protect our lands and fisheries for future generations. The Clean Water Act protections were first requested by six Bristol Bay Tribes in 2010, and were quickly supported by commercial and sport fishing groups. The Administration’s recent move to withdraw the protections runs counter to the scientific and public record.
Representatives from participating groups will be available after oral argument for brief questions from the media. A full press release will be sent immediately following, including information about a ruling if one is made.
What: Oral Argument regarding litigation to protect Bristol Bay, interview opportunities
Where: 222 W 7th Ave, Anchorage, AK (James Fitzgerald Federal Courthouse)
When: Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m.
Interview Opportunities immediately following the lawsuit:
Bristol Bay Native Association President Ralph Andersen
United Tribes of Bristol Bay Executive Director Alannah Hurley
Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Norm Van Vactor
Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association Executive Director Andy Wink
Summit Law Group Attorney Jeff Feldman
