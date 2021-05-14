Buckland experiencing ice jam flooding, SEOC coordinating state response







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) received reports of ice jam flooding in Buckland located within the Northwest Arctic Borough (NWAB) this morning. The Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center has issued a flood warning for Buckland.

Initial reports are that some homes have been inundated and, while the airstrip is dry, water is over the airstrip access road leaving only access by boat.

Buckland is a village of about 500 residents, along the Buckland River, 75 miles southeast of Kotzebue.

The SEOC, already activated for COVID-19, spring break-up Riverwatch, and other disaster events, is actively engaged in communication to support the NWAB in their response.

The Borough advised SEOC that they have activated their Incident Command and are utilizing their Small Community Emergency Response plan. SEOC is participating in response coordination meetings with the Borough, City of Buckland, Native Village of Buckland, and Buckland School. The City of Buckland reports community water production and distribution, and electrical systems are functioning.

SEOC has established a flood branch for this incident and has been in contact with the Office of the Governor, Department of Public Safety, Department of Environmental Conservation, United States Coast Guard, Alaska National Guard, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Alaska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, National Weather Service, and other response partners.

SEOC will continue to support the NWAB in their response to this incident.

