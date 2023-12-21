Burglary Suspect Shot at Property in Houston





7:26 pm on Wednesday troopers were alerted to a burglary in progress on a property on Birch Harbor Road in Houston.

As troopers responded to the scene the incident escalated, according to the report. The investigation at the location would find that a resident at the property reported that they suspected the suspect, 30-year-old Kahleb Johnson had entered the building unlawfully and had moved items around that he intended to steal.

The resident, armed with a firearm, gave commands that Johnson refused to heed and an altercation broke out and Johnson was shot twice. Troopers say that the wounds subdued Johnson until they arrived at the scene.

AST reports, “Troopers provided care for Kahleb’s injuries, and he was transported to the hospital for suspected non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to troopers, charges of Assault and Burglary will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office against Johnson.



