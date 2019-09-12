Burn Ban Lifted

Due to the recent rain and cooler temperatures, the burn ban within the Municipality of Anchorage has been lifted.

Outdoor recreational fires are allowed. This includes barbeque grills, portable outdoor fireplaces, recreational, ceremonial and open cooking fires. See the attachment for specific information on allowable types of fires within the Municipality of Anchorage.

Prior to burning visit http://www.muni.org/Departments/Fire/Wildfire/Pages/IsTodayaBurnDay.aspx to ensure that the fire danger assessment has not changed.

The Municipality of Anchorage no longer issues Burn Permits.  As a reminder the following are always prohibited within the Municipality of Anchorage at any time:

  1. The use of burn barrels or burning trash, garbage, construction materials, or other non-cured firewood is prohibited.
  2. Burning of yard debris including leaves, grass and tree limbs is prohibited.  All vegetation waste and woody debris must be disposed of through curbside trash removal, the Solid Waste Service’s transfer site, primary landfill or the wood lot.
Sep 12, 2019
Last revised by: Alaska Native News