Burn Ban Lifted

Due to the recent rain and cooler temperatures, the burn ban within the Municipality of Anchorage has been lifted.
Outdoor recreational fires are allowed. This includes barbeque grills, portable outdoor fireplaces, recreational, ceremonial and open cooking fires. See the attachment for specific information on allowable types of fires within the Municipality of Anchorage.
Prior to burning visit http://www.muni.org/Departments/Fire/Wildfire/Pages/IsTodayaBurnDay.aspx to ensure that the fire danger assessment has not changed.
The Municipality of Anchorage no longer issues Burn Permits. As a reminder the following are always prohibited within the Municipality of Anchorage at any time:
Written by: Jodie Hettrick | AFD on Sep 12, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News