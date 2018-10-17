Lieutenant Governor Resignation and Elections Implications

- Home
JUNEAU, AK- On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott resigned his office, and Governor Walker appointed Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson as Lieutenant Governor. Mr. Mallott’s sudden resignation has prompted questions about the upcoming statewide general election on November 6, 2018, at which Mr. Mallott appears as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor.
Although Election Day is not until November 6, the election actually begins on October 22 with early and absentee in-person, electronic transmission, and special needs voting. Accordingly, the general election ballot has been certified and printed, and Bill Walker and Byron Mallott appear together as candidates for governor and lieutenant governor on that ballot.
The Division of Elections has conferred with the Department of Law. Under state law, it is too late for a candidate to withdraw from the ballot; that must happen at least 64 days before the general election. Under the Alaska Constitution, a vote for governor is considered a vote for the lieutenant governor running with him or her. Even if a lieutenant governor withdraws, the gubernatorial candidate may remain on the ballot.
Accordingly, if Governor Walker is re-elected, Byron Mallott will technically be elected along with him. However, given Mr. Mallott’s resignation, Governor Walker would be able to appoint a lieutenant governor successor consistent with state statute.