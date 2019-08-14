Camden, Arkansas Homicide Suspect May be Hiding in Alaska

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2019.

Photos: Jory John Worthen. Images-Camden Police Department

Alaska State Troopers are advising that a Camden, Arkansas man being sought for the murder of his girlfriend and her four-year-old child, may be hiding in Canada and even possibly Alaska.

23-year-old Bearden, Arkansas suspect, Jory John Worthen was last seen on June 22nd. His girlfriend Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, were found dead in their Ronald Drive home in Camden three days later on June 25th.

Worthen has a history of abuse towards Cannon and she had filed a protection order against him after he threatened to kill her, according to authorities.

An acquaintance of Worthen’s, 22-year-old Montez Charles-Xavier was arrested for his part in the homicide on July 24th. Police say he had knowledge of the murder and they believe he knows of Worthen’s whereabouts.







Worthen is described as standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 157 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including tattoos on his right hand, chest, and left bicep. He also has a tattoo with the words Matthew 7:6 on the bottom of his right forearm.

Authorities believe that he may be driving his girlfriend’s white Honda Accord with the license plate 921YBE.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Worthen, you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 800-336-0102 or submit tips confidentially online at usmarshals.gov/tips.