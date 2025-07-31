capsized vessel Cap’n Jay successfully salvaged in Chignik

In Chignik, a remote village on the Aleutian chain, MSU Kodiak played a pivotal role in the successful salvage of the capsized vessel Cap’n Jay. By demonstrating exceptional teamwork and coordination, MSU Kodiak facilitated collaboration between the vessel’s owner, salvage specialists, and local town resources. Our efficient management ensures a seamless operation, overcoming challenging conditions to safely recover the vessel and protect the local environment. This mission exemplified the Coast Guard’s commitment to safety, resourcefulness, and partnership in even the most demanding circumstances.




