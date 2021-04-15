Car Thief and Two-time Felon Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm







FAIRBANKS – A Kalskag, Alaska, man was sentenced to four years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and $1,900 in restitution to the victim of the stolen vehicle.

According to court records, on July 9, 2020, Ethan Kerr, 29, stole a 2004 Scion from a Fairbanks home and drove it south on the Parks Highway. Near Cantwell, an Alaska State Trooper attempted to stop Kerr for speeding. Refusing to stop, Kerr fled the Troopers at speeds exceeding 105 mph. Leaving the highway to elude law enforcement, the car became stuck in a mud bog near the railroad. He abandoned the vehicle after removing a .44-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver that belonged to the car owner. Kerr was picked up by a nearby individual in a truck who flagged down the Troopers to help with the stuck car. They quickly identified Kerr and attempted to arrest him. Kerr broke free and ran into the woods where he was later found with a K-9 search by Alaska State Troopers.

Kerr has two prior felony convictions with the State of Alaska including burglary for which he was currently on parole and assault. As someone previously convicted of a felony offense, Kerr is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. In December 2020, Kerr pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson for the District of Alaska; Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers; and Special Agent-in-Charge Jonathan T. McPherson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the sentencing announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Doty prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

###





