Car Thief Damages Several Patrol Cars Attempting to Escape being Blocked in

Alaska Native News Apr 30, 2019.

A belligerent car thief had multiple charges leveled at him after damaging several vehicles during his capture on Saturday according to APD.

A citizen called APD to report that they had observed a man passed out in a Jeep Cherokee between Home Depot and Carrs on Abbott Road. That person supplied the department the license plate information.

Armed with that info, police were able to ascertain that the vehicle had been stolen from a Wyoming Drive address three days earlier during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 24th.

APD patrol officers responded to the location and boxed in the stolen vehicle in. As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Micheal R. Wool, he woke up, saw the cops and put the vehicle into gear and attempted to ram his way out of the block. He attempted several times to make good his escape but the blocking police vehicles frustrated his every attempt.







Eventually, Wool stopped ramming the patrol cars but continued to ignore instructions by the officers. Wool refused to exit the stolen Jeep until pepper spray was deployed into the interior of the vehicle, at which time he got out.

Wool was taken into custody and was evaluated by medics on-scene for pepper spray exposure and a small laceration on his finger. He was then taken to the police department for questioning by detectives.

The damages at the scene included the Jeep, several patrol vehicles and a tree on Carr’s property.

After speaking to detectives, Wool was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Criminal Mischief III, five counts of Reckless Endangerment, Resisting, Possession of Burglary Tools, Theft II, and Criminal Mischief V, APD stated.