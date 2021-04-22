CASE COUNT SUMMARY – April 21, 2021







OVERVIEW – 201 new cases | 0 deaths | 48 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 41.2% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 48.7% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

41.2% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 62.9%

YK-Delta Region: 58.3%

Juneau City and Borough: 57.5%

Northwest Region: 49.5%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 45.1%

Anchorage Municipality: 44.5%

Southwest Region: 43.8%

Other Interior Region: 42%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 35.6%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 27.2%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 201 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 199 were residents in: Anchorage (58), Fairbanks (29), Wasilla (25), Palmer (17), North Pole (10), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Kenai (7), Bethel Census Area (5), Chugiak (5), Eagle River (5), Juneau(5), Soldotna (5), Craig (2), Girdwood (2), Ketchikan (2), Willow (2), and one each in Bethel, Delta Junction, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Homer, Kodiak, North Slope Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Unknown, Utqiagvik, and Valdez.

Two new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation

Ketchikan: one with purpose under investigation

No cases were added or subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 63,977 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,703.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,437 resident hospitalizations and 329 resident deaths, with five new hospitalization and no new deaths reported.







There are currently 48 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 50 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.8%.

TESTING – A total of 2,036,491 tests have been conducted, with 28,234 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.13%.

For the week of April 11-17, the following variants of concern were identified in Alaska cases based on tests conducted on the following dates:

UK/B1.1.7 variant:

March 10, 2021 in Anchorage, could not be determined

March 10, 2021 in Juneau, acquired through travel

March 16, 2021 in Anchorage, acquired through travel

March 25, 2021 in Utqiagvik, acquired through travel

March 26, 2021 in Anchorage, could not be determined

March 26, 2021 in Anchorage, community acquisition

March 30, 2021 in Anchorage, secondary acquisition

April 6, 2021 in Wasilla, secondary acquisition

April 6, 2021 in Fairbanks, secondary acquisition

April 7, 2021 in Anchorage, acquired through travel

Brazil/P.1 variant:

Feb. 16, 2021 in Eagle River, secondary acquisition

April 2, 2021 in Anchor Point, secondary acquisition

This brings the total number of UK/B.1.1.7 cases through April 17 to nineteen; Brazil/P.1 cases to eight; and South Africa/B.1.351 cases to one.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 21.82 cases per 100,000. Eight regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 46.26 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 22.06 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 20.24 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 19.95 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 19.37 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 11.56 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 10.16 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 10.15 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 8.99 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 8.31 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 5.27 cases per 100,000





