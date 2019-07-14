CBP Seizes $1.7 Million in Methamphetamine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted methamphetamines valued at approximately $1,797,189.92, hidden within a white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg.
“Our officers continue to maintain an elevated enforcement posture to keep our borders secure and prevent dangerous narcotics from entering into our country,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “I congratulate our officers for their excellent job in this significant seizure.”
The seizure took place July 1 when a 42-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a white 2007 Volkswagen Touareg. Officers referred the vehicle to CBP secondary for further examination. With the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system and a K-9 unit, CBP officers discovered 74 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 89.87 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
CBP officers arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation; The narcotics and the vehicle were seized.
Source: CBP