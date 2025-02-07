Celebrate the Snow Moon with OneTree Alaska





The February full moon is called the Snow Moon, and OneTree Alaska is inviting snow lovers to celebrate it by skiing out to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ T-Field.

Participants can ski around the perimeter of the entire 4-acre OneTree birch installation, which is usually locked, from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. They can also visit birch trees that have been claimed by tree stewards and consider adopting a tree as their own. This will be OneTree’s last full moon event of winter 2025. There is no cost.

Stay for an hour or the afternoon and bring a thermos with your favorite hot drink. Park and walk or ski from West Ridge ski hut on the UAF Troth Yeddha’ Campus or the Large Animal Research Station at 2220 Yankovich Road.

For more information, visit the OneTree Alaska website or contact Jan Dawe at jcdawe@alaska.edu or 907-474-5907.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Dawe. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

