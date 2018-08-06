Cessna Crashes in California Parking Lot Killing All Five Aboard

Alaska Native News Aug 6, 2018.

A Cessna 414 with five persons aboard crashed short of the John Wayne Airport in south California, killing all on board on Sunday the Orange County Fire Authority told reporters.

The aircraft, owned by the San Francisco-based real estate company Category III according to FAA records, had declared an emergency and was cleared to land at the airport. It came up short, sputtering as it descended and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in a Staples parking lot a mile and a half from JWA.

The aircraft, with four passengers and the pilot were the only fatalities in the incident despite the heavy Sunday shopping traffic in the area.

OCFD reported that the aircraft did not catch fire after crashing, but gasoline did leak from the plane.







Further information is unavailable. The FAA spokesman revealed that the pilot had chosen not to file a flight plan.