Delegation Welcomes $25 Million FAA Investment in Alaska Aviation Safety





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, and Congressman Nick Begich (all R-Alaska) Wenesday welcomed a $25 million investment in Alaska aviation safety by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the FAA’s Don Young Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative (DYAASI). This investment is a result of a Sullivan provision in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 authorizing $25 million annually for DYAASI from FY 2025 through 2028. The initiative was established by the FAA in response to a 2020 National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report on Alaska’s high rates of aviation accidents and fatalities, and focuses on prioritizing funding for the most safety critical systems.

Additionally, in accordance with the requirements of the FAA legislation, the FAA recently announced it will be expanding the FAA’s use of satellites in Alaska—growing from four testing sites to 16—to help support connectivity at weather monitoring sites, particularly in the more remote parts of the state.

“In Alaska, aviation is absolutely essential. Yet many of our rural communities either have poorly maintained safety and telecommunications infrastructure, or lack it altogether, leaving them without vital weather data,” said Sen. Sullivan. “This amplifies the risks in a state that already has unacceptably high rates of aviation accidents and fatalities. As a member of the Commerce Committee overseeing the FAA, I worked hard to secure many provisions in the recent FAA reauthorization requiring the agency to focus on and robustly invest in Alaska aviation safety. That work is paying off today with this significant down payment on new technologies and updates to the vital systems we need to make flying in Alaska safer and more reliable. In the absence of Congress executing a full year’s appropriations bill, this is an example of how long-term strategy and working with the administration can produce positive, sustainable results. I very much appreciate Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau for recognizing the unique challenges our state faces and for their strong commitment to Alaska.”

“Don Young spent his 49-year career fighting to make aviation safer for Alaskans – and we continue to build on that legacy,” said Sen. Murkowski. “Last summer, I convened a summit of government agencies and companies responsible for maintaining the Automated Surface Observing Systems (ASOS) in Yakutat to collaborate on better practices to reduce flight delays and bolster safety for travelers. The $25 million that I fought to include in appropriations for the Don Young Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative will pave the way for significant progress towards that goal by investing in critical upgrades to our aviation weather reporting systems. I commend the FAA for following through on this objective and partnering with the delegation to make this investment a reality, and I appreciate that Secretary Duffy has made this an early priority. Our state has an all-too tragic history of fatal air crashes, and I’m committed to doing everything in my power to ensure that we are able to confidently, and safely, take off and land at any airport in Alaska. This announcement today helps make aviation safer for all.”

“Alaska must be the gold standard in aviation safety. It is critically important to ensure that every flight is backed by the technology, data, and the resources needed to make aviation safer in Alaska and throughout our nation. That is what we owe the people of Alaska,” said Congressman Begich. “This $25 million investment through the Don Young Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative is an important step toward modernizing the infrastructure that so many Alaskans rely on every day, and I commend the FAA for their continued efforts to make aviation safety a priority for Alaska. As a member of the House Aviation Subcommittee, I will continue to work with President Trump and Secretary Duffy on the Administration’s broader vision to modernize our national airspace system.”

A February 2020 NTSB report identified a recent 10-year period during which the total accident rate in Alaska was 2.35 times higher than the rest of the United States. During the same period, the fatal accident rate in Alaska was 1.34 times higher. One critical aspect of safety, as referenced in the 2020 report, is access to reliable weather data.

The FAA’s DYAASI is an effort to respond to the February 2020 NTSB report and the Alaska Aviation Safety Summit. DYAASI identifies safety improvements and investments for the Alaska Region, and aims to make progress on the effort and for the FAA and Department of Transportation (DOT) to take a holistic view of DOT programs. This effort was codified and strengthened in the 2024 FAA reauthorization.



