Chena Hot Springs Road Fire takes Life of One Friday

Troopers responded to a structure fire reported outside of the fire protection area on the 5100-block of Chena Hot Springs Road at 4:15 am to find the structure fully engulfed AST reports.

Interviews with friends and neighbors said that the homeowner of the single story structure was the sole occupant. They also told troopers that “his primary vehicle and 4-wheeler were in the driveway,” pointing to the probability that he was inside of the structure.

An Alaska Department of Public Safety Deputy Fire Marshal based in Fairbanks responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire and the North Star Fire Department also responded to cool off the fire area.

The Marshal reported that the fire originated in the living room and from there spread throughout the rest of the home.

The remains of the victim thought to be the homeowner were located inside the structure. The remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner for positive identification and autopsy.



