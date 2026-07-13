Chilkat Indian Village issues an open letter to Vizsla Copper Corporation regarding concerns around the Palmer mine project and the 2026 drill program

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“It is our firm belief that all residents of the Chilkat Valley deserve to have up-to-date knowledge of all ongoing activities related to the Palmer project. This season’s exploratory drilling has the potential to contaminate our soils and waters, threatening the viability of our wild stock salmon and, ultimately, our way of life. Collectively, we share the burden of out-of-State and out-of-Nation decision-making, and we have a right to receive explicit answers to any questions we have regarding the mining activities in our home, on our lands,” said Chilkat Indian Village (Klukwan) Tribal Council President Kimberley Strong on the reasoning for the open letter.

Below is the full text of the letter:

To the Executives of Vizsla Copper Corporation and proponents of the Palmer mine project,

Chilkat Indian Village (Klukwan) is issuing this open letter to formally reiterate our opposition to any further hardrock mining activity within our unceded traditional territory, including the 2026 drill program and all related exploration activities associated with the Palmer mine project.

The information that Vizsla Copper Corporation has released to the public regarding the summer 2026 drill program has significant gaps regarding the plans to address potentially acid generating drill cuttings, and associated impacts to surface and ground water quality. We have serious concerns regarding these gaps in Vizsla’s plans and permits. It is currently unclear whether or not Vizsla will be addressing the potential impact from drill cuttings, properly disposing of said cuttings, or addressing potential impacts from exploratory drilling to surface and groundwater.

Given that, we have the following questions for Peter Mercer, Nicole Dean, Craig Parry, and Michael Konnert at Vizsla Copper Corporation:

Will any drill locations be within 200 feet of surface water? Will the pits for drill cuttings be lined? If not, will there be any monitoring of groundwater downgradient of the drill pits to ensure there is no groundwater contamination from the drill cuttings? Would Vizsla Copper have any objections to CIV monitoring ground or surface water at Vizsla drill sites during drilling? Would Vizsla Copper have any objections to CIV monitoring ground or surface water at Vizsla drill sites after drilling is completed?

In a recent interview, Vizsla Copper CEO Craig Parry discussed outreach to Alaska’s Congressional delegation and Governor Dunleavy about the development of an industrial port for ore export in Haines. It is not clear if this is the Lutak Dock project, or another industrial port project that has not yet been communicated to the residents of the Chilkat valley.

In 2022 Chilkat Indian Village (Klukwan) adopted a tribal ordinance to protect the Chilkat River and tributaries in the Chilkat Valley, Alaska. The ordinance clearly states our mandate to protect the Jilḵáat Aani Ḵa Héeni (Chilkat Valley Watershed) and seeks to obtain cessation of all exploratory, development, and mining related activities.

The continued activity at the Palmer mine site and development of an industrial port for mining ore export stands in direct opposition to both our existing tribal ordinance and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and our right to free, prior, and informed consent. As a Canadian company based in British Columbia, Vizsla Copper Corp. and its leadership should be aware of these international standards regarding Indigenous rights given that British Columbia formally recognized and adopted the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in 2019. We have not given our consent, and we were not fully informed on the details of this mining exploration project prior to operation.

We request that Vizlsa Copper Corporation provide clear answers to the questions listed above in a public response by July 24th, 2026.

To reiterate, Chilkat Indian Village (Klukwan) has not given consent to the Palmer mine project or any associated hardrock mining activities on our unceded traditional territory. This letter does not indicate that our tribal council is working in partnership or collaboration with Vizsla Copper Corporation.

Sincerely,

Chilkat Indian Village – Klukwan Tribal Council

President Kimberley Strong, Vice President Jones Hotch Jr., Tribal Council members Katrina Hotch, Brian Willard, David Strong Jr., Mary Jane Valentine, and Shawna Hotch.

In January, Chilkat Forever launched its “No means go” campaign, urging Vizsla Copper Corporation to leave the Chilkat Valley. In response, Vizsla hired a British Columbia public relations firm to the tune of C$100,000 a month for the next six months and extended their lease of Alaska Mental Health Trust Lands in the Chilkat Valley until 2033.

Following the “No means go” campaign, a letter from nearly 300 Chilkat Valley residents opposing the proposed Palmer Project was delivered to the Haines Borough Assembly. The letter urges the Assembly to “keep the Chilkat River free of acid-generating mines and full of fish – forever.”

More information about Chilkat Forever and the Palmer Project is available at www.chilkatforever.org.