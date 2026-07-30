Two Dead from Gunshot Wounds on 5th Avenue in Anchorage











On July 21st, at approximately 1:12 a.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of East 5th Avenue following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered two adult males inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. The victims were identified as 47-year-old Spencer King and 19-year-old Tajuan Jamestown.

Despite efforts by emergency medical personnel, both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have since contacted all individuals believed to have information or involvement related to this incident. At this time, no additional suspects are being sought.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is currently no ongoing threat to the public. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed, and the victims’ families have been notified.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to review evidence and work to determine the full circumstances that led to this tragic event.