Chugiak Man Indicted for Sexually Exploiting Children





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury returned an indictment on February 23, 2023, charging Jeremy Scott Daniels, 37, of Chugiak for crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.

The indictment and additional details set out in court documents filed by the government allege that, in December 2021, Daniels used social media to entice and induce a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity and produce child pornography with him. The filings further allege that in October 2010, Daniels communicated online with undercover law enforcement, unbeknownst to him, and attempted to entice a fictitious child, whom he believed to be an 8-year-old girl, to engage in sexually explicit activity with him. The same filings also allege that Daniels distributed, received, and possessed child pornography at various points throughout 2020 and 2022. Between May and June 2020, on ten occasions, Daniels used the messaging application Kik to transmit child pornography videos to other users. On January 28, 2022, the date of Daniel’s arrest, the FBI also recovered child pornography involving prepubescent minors on Daniel’s cellphone.

Daniels was previously taken into federal custody on January 28, 2022, following the government’s filing of a complaint. The indictment charges Daniels with production of child pornography; coercion and enticement; and distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography. The defendant previously made his initial court appearance on the complaint on February 2, 2022, before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, Daniels faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Lane S. Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Tran is prosecuting the case.

If the public has any further information regarding Daniels’s activities, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.

