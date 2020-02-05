Citizens Assist Anchorage Officers in Locating Fleeing Hit-and-Run Driver

Alaska Native News on Feb 5, 2020.

Utilizing citizen’s help, Anchorage police say they were able to locate and arrest a hit-and-run driver after a collision at the intersection of Boniface Parkway and Boundary Avenue on Sunday morning.

APD patrol officers responded to the collision between a semi and a red 1998 Volkswagen at 11:17 am on Sunday. They found upon their arrival that the driver of the red Volkswagen was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Boniface when he lost control and collided into the backend of a semi that was southbound on Boniface and turning onto Boundary Avenue.

Police say the collision caused substantial front end damage to the Volkswagen and damaged rims and flattened the tires on the semi.

The driver of the semi exited his vehicle and helped the driver of the Volkswagen, later identified as 43-year-old Aaron J. Workman, out of his wrecked car. Several witnesses also stopped at the scene and escorted Workman to a nearby Subway restaurant to await officers. But, about five minutes later, Workman ran from the restaurant. He was followed by at least one person who gave chase.







Utilizing witness help, Workman was tracked to a second-floor balcony of a residence on the 5300-block of Lionheart. When found, he was pounding on the door in an attempt to gain entry. Once he was given instructions, Workman gave himself up without incident.

After his arrest, Workman was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility on charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Revoked. He was also cited for No Proof of Insurance and for two counts of Fail to Appear.