Civil Air Patrol and RCC seek the Origin of ELT Signal Northwest of St Marys





Alaska State Troopers say that they, as well as Bethel-Based Civil Air Patrol and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center have been searching for the origin of an Emergency Locator signal since Sunday night without any results.

At 8:59, Troopers were notified of the activated beacon emitting from 38 miles northwest of St. Marys and CAP out of Bethel responded to the area but could not find any downed aircraft. They did however confirm the presence of an active beacon.

On Monday, the RCC was notified and CAP returned to the area to search again but again located no aircraft. RCC searched the area on Monday evening, but they too found no aircraft wreckage.

The ELT signal is still active and CAP and RCC still are seeking its origin.

No aircraft have been reported overdue in the area.



