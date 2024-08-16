Climate change means changes to wild Alaska berries





Find out in a free webinar what is changing in some of the state’s key berry species and what Alaskans can do to ensure that future generations have berries to pick.

The webinar will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, from noon-1 p.m. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/BerryClimate.

Katie Spellman, an award-winning research associate professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center, will examine how a shifting climate may be affecting the timing and abundance of berries, the habitat of berry patches and the damage caused by insects and pathogens.

Warmer temperatures and longer growing seasons can influence Alaska’s wild berries at every part of their life cycle. Climate can affect how berry bushes form buds, when and how flowers are pollinated and when the berries are eaten by animals (including people), fungi and bacteria.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson, 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

