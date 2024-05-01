Coast Guard, Air Force, Sitka Mountain Rescue crews to conduct exercises near Sitka, Alaska





SITKA, Alaska — The crews of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco (WPC 1122), Sitka Mountain Rescue, and Air Force 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons are scheduled to conduct search and rescue (SAR) exercises near Sitka, April 30-May 2.

Sitka residents may notice higher than normal helicopter flight operations in and around Sitka Sound, including an HH-60 helicopter variant not normally seen in the area.

“Coast Guard Air Station Sitka often works alongside other Coast Guard units, as well as local, federal, and international partners to execute demanding rescues in both maritime and inland areas, often during periods of harsh weather,” said Capt. Vincent Jansen, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Sitka. “We’re excited to host our partners for a week of training. Exercises such as these allow crews to learn best practices from each other, practice integrating efforts, and strengthen organizational partnerships.”

The exercises are scheduled to include demonstrations of basic rescue techniques, scenarios for employing specific SAR skills, and a joint mass casualty response exercise.

For more information, please contact Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Wryan Webb at wryan.c.webb@uscg.mil.

-USCG-



