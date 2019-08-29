Coast Guard Air Station Crew Assists Mariners in Distress Near Kodiak Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew hoists mariners aboard a vessel that ran aground 130 miles northwest of Kodiak IslandU.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo. 

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued two mariners in distress 130 miles northwest of Kodiak Island on the Alaska Peninsula, Tuesday.

The aircrew arrived on scene aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and safely hoisted and transported the mariners to Iliamna Airport. 

At 4:07 a.m., Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders received a broken and unreadable mayday call via VHF Channel 16. Sector personnel requested to the vessel in distress to activate their emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB).

With the activated EPIRB, watchstanders were able to determine that the position of the 32-foot fishing vessel, Dutch, was in Iliamna Lake. 

The vessel had run hard aground with no injuries reported. 

The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:21 a.m., located the vessel and conducted the hoist and transfer.

