Coast Guard Aircrew, Good Samaritan Boat Crew Medevac Injured Vessel Captain Northeast of Biorka Island

JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew and a good Samaritan boat crew medevaced a vessel captain after he was injured aboard a fish processing vessel northeast of Biorka Island, Saturday.
The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitkatransported the captain from shore near the vessel to the air station, where they transferred him to Sitka Fire Department emergency medical services for further care.
At 10.18 a.m. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report from a vessel in the area that the captain of the fish processing vessel Northwind potentially severed several fingers. Around the same time the Jayhawk crew was conducting a training flight in the area, heard a request for help over VHF channel 16 and diverted to respond.
“It was great timing for everybody involved,” said Lt. Justin Neal, co-pilot on the response. “We were maybe two minutes away and listening to channel 16 like we always do, somebody called out needing help and we were able to respond.”
A good Samaritan crew aboard the charter fishing vessel North River took the captain from the Northwind onto their vessel, then transported him to shore where he was transferred to the Jayhawk crew that landed nearby.
“It was great that everybody was willing to help, and do what was required to get this person to a higher level of care,” said Neal.
Source: USCG