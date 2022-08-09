Coast Guard Aircrew Medevacs Woman From Vessel Near Kodiak





KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a woman from the container ship CMA CMG Georgia approximately 100 nautical miles south of Kodiak, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted and transported the patient from the vessel to awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel at the air station.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard 17th District command center received the initial request for assistance on Friday at 11:41 a.m., from a vessel crewmember reporting that the 36-year-old woman was experiencing chest pain.

After the aircrew safely transported the patient to Kodiak, EMS took her to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center to recieve a higher level of medical care.

-USCG-



