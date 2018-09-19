Coast Guard Aircrews Conduct Medevac 92 Miles Southwest of Dutch Harbor

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a man from the 590-foot bulk carrier DL Lavender 92 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Tuesday.
The Dolphin aircrew hoisted and transported a 48-year-old crew member from the DL Lavender to awaiting LifeMed personnel in Dutch Harbor for further care and transport to Anchorage.
Coast Guard 17th District Command Center watchstanders received initial notification from the ship’s agent Monday afternoon stating a crew member had possible stroke symptoms. A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was briefed, and due to the man’s symptoms, the flight surgeon recommended a medevac.
Command center watchstanders instructed the DL Lavender master to transit toward Dutch Harbor and directed a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130 Hercules aircrew to deliver a Kodiak-based rescue swimmer Monday evening to an awaiting Dolphin helicopter aircrew in Dutch Harbor. Additionally, an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was on stand-by in Sand Point with a second HC-130 aircrew launched to provide communications coverage during the medevac.
“Long-range medevacs along the Aleutian Chain provide logistical challenges between all involved parties,” said Chief Petty Officer Seth Caron, District 17 operational unit controller. “Through careful coordination with the ship, the Kodiak-based aircrews and the LifeMed aircrew, we were able to execute the medevac of this man so he could receive needed higher level medical care.”
Source: USCG