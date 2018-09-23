Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak Dolphin Aircrew Medevacs Man Near Dutch Harbor

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a man from the 1,099-foot bulk carrier Ever Living 57 miles southeast of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, Saturday.
The Dolphin aircrew hoisted and transported a 28-year-old crew member from the Ever Living to awaiting LifeMed personnel in Dutch Harbor for further care and transport to Anchorage.
Coast Guard 17th District Command Center watchstanders received initial notification Friday evening from the Ever Living master via email stating a crew member suffered burns while working on the ship’s incinerator. The Ever Living was approximately 621 miles from Dutch Harbor at the time of initial notification.
A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was briefed, and due to the man’s symptoms, the flight surgeon recommended a medevac.
Command center watchstanders instructed the Ever Living master to transit toward Dutch Harbor and directed an awaiting Dolphin helicopter aircrew in Dutch Harbor to prepare for the medevac.
“We had the Ever Living transit toward Dutch Harbor to get within range of the Dolphin helicopter crew and to lessen the flight time for the injured crew member,” said Chief Petty Officer Seth Caron, District 17 operational unit controller. “We hope he gets the necessary care needed and makes a full recovery.”
Source: USCG