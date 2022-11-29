Coast Guard assists Alaska State Troopers rescue missing hunter near Klawock





JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard assisted the Alaska State Troopers locate and rescue a 73-year-old male missing hunter near Klawock, Alaska, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched, arrived on scene at approximately 8:37 p.m., located the hunter, hoisted him, and transferred him to awaiting EMS and the Alaska State Troopers at Klawock airport.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a request from the Alaska State Troopers at approximately 6:30 p.m. to assist them and Klawock Search and Rescue to search for the man who had been reported missing since 9 a.m. Saturday.

“We are grateful for the teamwork between the Alaska State Trooper, Klawock Search and Rescue, and the Air Station Sitka aircrew,” said Ensign Max Carfagno, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “That assisted in the timely response to locate the man and get him to safety.”

