Coast Guard, Capital City Fire/Rescue Save Six after Boat runs Aground near Juneau

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard and Capital City Fire/Rescue saved six people after a boat ran aground near Juneau, Saturday.
A Capital City Fire/Rescue boat crew arrived on scene and took the people off their 24-foot boat after it ran aground on the Mendenhall Bar in Fritz Cove at approximately 4:30 p.m. A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau arrived on scene and took aboard all six people, then brought them to a boat launch in Auke Bay.
There were no injuries reported.
“It’s awesome to be able to count on Capital City Fire/Rescue as our partner on search and rescue cases,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Dyals, a Coast Guard response boat coxswain on the case. “They were able to get their boat into shallow water where we couldn’t go to reach these folks. It was great to see everyone aboard was wearing a life jacket.”
The Coast Guard crew anchored the grounded boat and the owner plans to go back to retrieve it during high tide.
Source: USCG