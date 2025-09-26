Coast Guard command centers update primary phone numbers in Alaska







JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard Arctic District has updated the primary phone numbers for its three command centers in Alaska.

These numbers are used for search and rescue and emergency purposes.

The phone numbers are active now and the existing numbers are being phased out. Advance notice will be provided before the existing numbers are retired.

The new primary numbers for the command centers are:

Arctic District Command Center, Juneau: 800-478-5555

Sector Southeast Alaska Command Center, Juneau: 866-759-6061

Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic Command Center, Anchorage: 866-396-1361

This change is part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline communications infrastructure within the U.S. Coast Guard.

