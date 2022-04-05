Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to Kodiak from Bering Sea Patrol





KODIAK, Alaska — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to homeport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, following a 35-day winter Bering Sea patrol in which they conducted domestic fisheries enforcement, responded to search and rescue cases, and performed at-sea medical evacuations from the Bering Sea fishing fleet.

While deployed, crews of the Alex Haley and embarked MH-65 helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak conducted five search and rescue cases and saved five lives, including a person experiencing chest pain on Akutan Island and 20-month-old suffering from respiratory distress in King Cove.

The crew maintained a law enforcement presence throughout the Aleutian Islands chain to prevent the illegal harvesting of U.S. fish stocks. During this patrol, they conducted seven fisheries boardings, investigated reports of two fishing vessels suspected of fishing in a closed Steller sea lion rookery, and issued one violation for improper recordkeeping.

During a port call, the crew assisted the Unalaska Public Library with a major remodeling project. They cataloged books, rearranged furniture, and helped reorganize the space, creating a better public resource for the community. The crew also helped the local high school clean their cafeteria and food preparation spaces.

“I’m incredibly proud of the crew’s accomplishments this patrol,” said Cmdr. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of the Alex Haley. “Having only spent 35 days in the Bering Sea, the crew made invaluable contributions to protecting and defending human life while also safeguarding Alaska’s abundant natural resources.”

The Alex Haley is a 282-foot Medium Endurance Cutter that has been homeported in Kodiak since 1999. The crew routinely operates throughout the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and the Pacific Ocean. The cutter’s ability to operate in extreme weather conditions provides the mission flexibility necessary to perform search and rescue, fisheries law enforcement, and vessel safety inspections across Alaska.

-USCG-





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

