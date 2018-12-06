Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Returns to Port after Bering Sea Patrol

BERING SEA, Alaska - The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is pictured before a Bering Sea patrol with a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-66 Dolphin helicopter embarked on the stern of the cutter. Image-USCG

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returned to homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, Thursday, following a 66-day multi-mission patrol.

The Alex Haley spent the last two months patrolling the Bering Sea and the Aleutian chain. The crew conducted boarding evolutions on the Alaskan crabbing and fishing fleet, and responded to four separate search and rescue cases.

During the Alex Haley’s patrol they conducted 25 fisheries boarding evolutions ensuring the safety of the crews, vessels, and the protection of the Bering Sea living-marine resources.

“Following a transfer season that saw a large crew turnover, this patrol provided quality training and operational opportunities across a broad spectrum of Coast Guard missions,” said Cmdr. Jon Kreischer, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley. “We are returning from a highly productive winter season Bering Sea patrol, and I am pleased with the favorable search and rescue case outcomes because they will brighten the holiday season for those families involved.”



The Alex Haley is a 282-foot Medium Endurance Cutter with 100 personnel assigned aboard it. The cutter steamed more than 8,735 miles throughout the last two months, traveling as far west as Adak along the Aleutian chain and as far north as St. Lawrence Island. The crew’s time underway was in support of those who make their livelihood on the Bering Sea. The return to their homeport of Kodiak, Alaska, provides the cutter’s crew to be with their families and friends for the holiday season.

