Coast Guard Cutter Healy to provide media interviews, public tours in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is scheduled to provide media interviews on December 5 and public tours on December 6 at the Juneau Cruise Port.

Homeported in Seattle, Healy is a U.S. Coast Guard polar-class icebreaker that provides access to the Arctic region, supporting Arctic research operations and Coast Guard missions.

The cutter crew is currently conducting operations offshore of western and northern Alaska as part of the icebreaker’s 2024 Arctic Fall deployment.

To learn more about Coast Guard Healy, visit the cutter’s official website , watch this video , or read the most recent press release about the cutters patrol.

Media Interviews:

Who: Capt. Michele Schallip, the commanding officer of the Healy, and crew.

What: Coast Guard Cutter Healy is United States’ technologically advanced polar icebreaker.

When: December 5th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Juneau Cruise Port

Coordination: Interested media are requested to RSVP prior to December 5 by contacting Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria O’Brien at (907) 209-8731.

Public Tours:

Who: The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Healy will be offering tours to the public.

What: Guests will be able to tour and learn about the cutter’s missions and capabilities. Closed-toed shoes are required. All children must be accompanied by an adult and no pets are allowed aboard the cutter.

When: December 6 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Juneau Cruise Port