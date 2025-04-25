Arctic Innovation Competition presents 2025 awards





A housing foundation system designed for Alaska won first place in the 2025 Arctic Innovation Competition main division finals on April 19.

The competition, an idea contest for startup businesses, products or services, is organized by the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management. Over $45,000 provided by sponsors was awarded during the finals at the 8 Star Events Center in Fairbanks.

Ryan Tinsley and Stacey Fritz won the $15,000 main division prize for their Alaska Adaptable Kit Foundation System, a solution to failing home foundations that could help address housing troubles in rural parts of Alaska. They also won two $2,000 kicker prizes in the Arctic and Climate Adaptation categories.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete in AIC,” said Fritz, co-founder of Alaska Adaptable Housing LLC. “Even before winning, the process was invaluable; refining our pitch and building a toy-sized model of our foundation system helped bring our idea to life. Pitching to fellow Alaskans who understand the region’s unique challenges made the experience even more meaningful.”

The competition had almost 150 submissions entered by participants across Alaska and the U.S.

Main division submissions were evaluated three times before the finals — first by UAF and UAA students; second by an expert panel of engineers, business owners and previous competitors; and last by judges composed of leading professionals in their industries.

Following presentations from the four finalists in the main division, the top six competitors in the junior (ages 13-17) and cub (ages 12 and younger) divisions pitched their idea to the judges’ panel, followed by Q&A sessions.

In the junior division, Sydney Plumlee, a sophomore from Lathrop High School, took first place and a $1,000 prize with Sensory Blocking Hats, a hat that blocks out 90% of sound and light. Their entry was one of 29 from engineering and statistics teacher Christopher Benshoof’s class at Lathrop.

“I often experience sensory overload and would like an accessible space to recover,” Sydney stated. “My idea is made for other autistic people and those who experience sensory overload. I want this idea to be inexpensive and available to everyone.”

Denali Walrath, a three-time competitor from Nome, won first place in the cub division with Frazzled Frozen Free and was awarded $500. Denali’s idea is a protective hair net that keeps hair from freezing and keeps it styled in extreme temperatures, an invention inspired by her walk to school after swim practice.

The top three ideas in the junior and cub divisions each received $2,000 awards toward Alaska 529 educational savings plans. For a complete list of winners, visit the AIC website. The AIC submission period for 2026 will open in the fall.

UAF



