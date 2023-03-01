Coast Guard Cutter Munro arrives in Juneau





Juneau, Alaska — Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) arrived in Juneau, Alaska, for a scheduled port visit Monday.

This port visit marks Munro’s final stop before returning to its homeport in Alameda, Calif., after 11,500 miles and 105 days away from homeport.

During the patrol, Munro served as the primary search and rescue (SAR) asset in the Bering Sea, performing 452 flight evolutions with five separate aircraft from Air Station Kodiak, qualifying seven pilots and ensuring SAR readiness.

Munro also partnered with the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement to conduct 24 boardings of commercial fishing vessels with the goal of enforcing sustainable fishing practices and ensuring compliance with federal regulations.

Munro was on scene for the opening of the Pacific Cod Pot derby and the Alaska Pollock trawl season, two of the nation’s most valuable fisheries.

“The continued existence of these fisheries depends on a healthy and productive ecosystem,” said Capt. Rula Deisher, Munro commanding officer. “As a federal law enforcement agency, it is the Coast Guard’s responsibility to ensure the longevity of these resources and safety of the fishing fleet. We’re happy to do our part combating unsustainable fishing and promoting maritime commerce that is essential to a strong U.S. economy.”

The nation’s maritime ecosystems are key to the United States’ economy and well-being, and ensuring the country enjoys a diverse and sustainable marine environment is an important Coast Guard mission. This effort includes aiding in the prevention and decline of protected marine species populations, promoting the recovery of endangered marine habitats and partnering with other agencies to enhance the sustainment of marine ecosystems.

Commissioned in 2017, Munro is one of four Coast Guard legend class national security cutters homeported in Alameda. The cutter is named for Signalman First Class Douglas A. Munro, the only Coast Guardsman awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1942 for his actions and sacrifice in the defense, rescue, and evacuation of a U.S. Marine battalion from Point Cruz at Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.



