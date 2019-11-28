Coast Guard, Juneau School District Representatives Expand Partnership

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Click on images to view and download high-resolution versions.
JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard and local school representatives expanded their partnership during an event held at the Huff Ackerman Saunders Federal Building, Tuesday.
Capt. Melissa Rivera, chief of staff, Coast Guard 17th District, and Ted Wilson, director of teaching and learning support, Juneau School District, signed a Partners in Education memorandum of understanding that serves as an agreement by which Coast Guard members will provide academic, recreational and social support to the students and faculty at Glacier Valley Elementary School, Harborview Elementary School and Riverbend Elementary School.
This partnership expands on a prior MOU signed in 2017 and that only included Harborview. While the new agreement places priority on the three Title I schools within Juneau, support is available to all schools within the school district at staff request through the 17th District Partnership in Education coordinator, Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann. This support comes in addition to the support already provided by local Coast Guard parents who already play an active role at their children’s schools.
In event attendance were Elizabeth Pisel-Davis, Molly Box, Cmdr. Christopher Coutu and Lt. Cmdr. Lisa Hatland.
Pisel-Davis is the principal at Riverbend who took over last year after an unscheduled departure of the previous principal, Box is the new principal at Harborview who started with the 2019 school year, Coutu is a judge advocate with the 17th District and Hatland is the district command center chief.
-USCG-
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Nov 28, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Federal and State Assistance Tops $130 Million For Individuals and Families JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA – The Nov. 30, 2018...
Read previous article:Close
November 30th Earthquake was Alaska’s Largest Natural Disaster Since 1964 Good Friday Quake
Federal and State Assistance Tops $130 Million For Individuals and Families JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA – The Nov. 30, 2018...